LINQ Nutrition Provides Free Assistance to School Meals Program in Boston

LINQ, a software company focused on K-12 operations, worked with Brookline Public Schools in Boston, Mass. to hurdle the challenge of feeding children during a time of displacement using remote serving locations and their Online Community Catering ordering system.

This innovative approach will help Brookline Public Schools serve students aged 18 and under through Grab-N-Go meals from Pierce School and Coolidge Corner School.

In addition, the district is partnering with Boston municipal departments to provide relief to families that are unable to make it to the grocery store with the Online Community Catering Program using the LINQ Nutrition catering tools.

Mike Borges, LINQ Vice President of Nutrition, knows the importance of empowering K-12 school operations, and announced LINQ is offering to work with any school in need of assistance for free throughout the remainder of the school year.

“Our focus as a company is to always be there for the education community. We are ready to work with districts to feed children and help families in this time of need.”

Borges said his team is rolling up their sleeves and is ready to help out any district that needs it.

“The LINQ team is built of former district administrators and educators,” Borges said. “Many of us are parents and know how important it is to have a contingency plan in place when things are uncertain.”

Borges continued: “The way a school manages a crisis ultimately affects the children it educates. That’s why we’re rolling up our sleeves and ready to help districts for free during this outbreak.”

LINQ’s Nutrition helps school nutrition departments manage and grow their meals programs with an array of tools: online ordering, meal payments, Free and Reduced program management, nutrient analysis, menu planning, online catering requests and more.

To get more information, please call 1-800-541-8999 or send an email to sales@linq.com.

About LINQ:

LINQ is the first company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. LINQ’s platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

David Lewis

LINQ

1-800-541-8999

dlewis@linq.com



