Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Temporary Suspension or Modification of Operations at Certain Properties

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the temporary suspension of operations at certain of its properties as a precautionary measure to COVID-19 and in cooperation with state and local authorities.



The following actions have been or will be taken:

Miami Valley Gaming in Lebanon, Ohio temporarily suspended operations effective March 14, 2020, while live racing without fans will continue at Miami Valley Raceway.





Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Des Plaines, Illinois temporarily suspended operations starting March 15, 2020.





Derby City Gaming in Louisville, Kentucky temporarily suspended operations at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2020.





Churchill Downs Racetrack simulcast operations in Louisville, Kentucky temporarily suspended operations at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2020.





Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Maryland temporarily suspended operations at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 15, 2020.





Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida temporarily suspended operations at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.





Oxford Casino in Oxford, Maine temporarily suspended operations at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.





Fair Grounds Slots in New Orleans, Louisiana temporarily suspended operations at 12:00 p.m. CT on March 16, 2020.





Lady Luck Nemacolin in Farmington, Pennsylvania will temporarily suspend operations at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.





Arlington Park’s network of off track betting facilities in Illinois will temporarily suspend operations by 8:00 p.m. CT on March 16, 2020.





Fair Grounds’ network of off track betting and video poker facilities in and around New Orleans, Louisiana will temporarily suspend operations at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.





Presque Isle Casino in Erie, Pennsylvania will temporarily suspend operations at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16, 2020.

CDI previously announced that Turfway Park in Florence, Kentucky and Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana will run all remaining races in their respective race meets spectator-free.

“From the onset of these unprecedented circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the team at Churchill Downs Incorporated has worked diligently to make the most responsible decisions based on the guidance provided by federal health experts and recommendations from state and local authorities in each of our jurisdictions,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI.

“As the situation evolved rapidly, we made all necessary operational adjustments to provide the safest experience and environment for our guests and employees. The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe necessary, decisions.

We are committed to doing our part to protect the communities in which we operate to address this global pandemic. That commitment extends to our employees to whom we are monumentally grateful for their efforts on behalf of our company and our guests during these uncertain times. We will reopen these operations when authorities determine it is appropriate to do so and we look forward to that time.”

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 at any of these properties and all CDI properties have been and will continue to work closely and cooperatively with the state and local authorities in each state where we operate. CDI will continue to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19.

