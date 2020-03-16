CPS POSTPONES CONFERENCE CALL ON FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that due to the uncertainty and concerns associated with the Covid-19 outbreak it has postponed the call previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 operating results.



About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer

844-878-2777







