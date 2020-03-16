Gold Resource Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Webcast for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) announced today a change of its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders to a virtual webcast. The annual shareholder meeting will be still be held at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 21, 2020, but in virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $113 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.



Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and wellbeing of the Company’s associates, employees and shareholders, the Company has made the decision to change the format of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a virtual webcast. The meeting remains scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Further details regarding this annual meeting will be included in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, to be sent to shareholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company continues to monitor both the outbreak progression and recommended preventive measures. In addition to changing the Annual Meeting of Shareholders from an in-person meeting to a virtual webcast, the Company is also taking a proactive approach at its operations to limit virus exposure including: virus education and sanitizing protocols; the elimination of public transit and travel where, when and if possible; non-essential operations and administrative staff are being asked to remain at home and work remotely; and on-site operations personnel are being trained to limit virus exposure and encouraged to stay at site since the remoteness of each of the Company’s mining units are advantageous for distancing from large city populations where the virus may be more prevalent. As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, we appreciate our shareholders understanding and support of a virtual webcast and we look forward the 2020 annual meeting.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has returned $113 million back to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.goldresourcecorp.com



