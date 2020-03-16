DOE Releases Request for Information/Sources Sought for Operation of Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Conversion Facilities

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought notice for operation of DOE’s Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride (DUF6) Conversion Facilities.

The DOE Office of Environmental Management is currently in the acquisition planning phase for a new contract to operate the Department’s DUF6 conversion facilities, located at the Paducah site in Kentucky and the Portsmouth site in Ohio. The purpose of this RFI is to solicit input via capability statements from interested parties with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all of the major elements of scope for the upcoming competitive procurement for operation, surveillance and maintenance, and product and waste disposition associated with the facilities.

Within these capability statements, DOE is seeking feedback from contractors and other interested parties regarding options for innovative approaches for the performance of the major elements of scope as well as insight into potential contracting alternatives to maximize production and disposition without impacting safety.

The final contract type, period of performance, amount of funding, and set-aside possibilities will be determined through the acquisition planning process..

Additional information is available at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/seb/duf62020.