ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. – LBRT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) resulting from allegations that Liberty Oilfield may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 5, 2020, Liberty Oilfield issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. The Company reported EBITDA of $277 million, a 37% decline year over year. The Company’s diluted earnings of $0.53 per share also fell far short of analyst estimates.

On this news, Liberty Oilfield stock price fell $1.07, or over 12%, to close at $7.80 per share on February 6, 2020, damaging investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Liberty Oilfield investors. If you purchased shares of Liberty Oilfield please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1808.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

