H2IQ Hour March 25: Pathways to Reduce the Cost of Hydrogen Production

Join the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office's H2IQ Hour for an update from Strategic Analysis on hydrogen production analysis on March 25, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern time. This webinar will discuss recent analysis of multiple hydrogen production technologies that are part of the Office's project portfolio, as well as feedback from industry partners on the analysis. An example of technologies covered in this effort is advanced water splitting for hydrogen production, including low-temperature electrolysis and novel high-temperature electrolysis from solid oxide cells. The webinar will also present results from the analysis, including key cost and performance bottlenecks that can be addressed to help the Office achieve its targets.

The H2IQ Hour will include a 45-minute live presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A, and it will be recorded and posted online.

Register for the H2IQ Hour.