Reliance Global Group Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “In light of the global pandemic, I’d like to reassure our customers and shareholders that our businesses have been uninterrupted and we have taken precautions to protect our employees and ensure business continuity. Importantly, we believe our aggressive move into the insurance sector was timely, considering this market has historically been insulated from economic cycles. Moreover, we believe the current interest rate environment will ultimately benefit our multi-family real-estate strategy. Most important, we are committed to the health and safety of our employees, and are eternally grateful for the hard work of the local, state and federal employees, as well as healthcare workers and others on the front lines working tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens around the country.”

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

