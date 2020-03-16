Nutrition and Fitness Experts Precision Nutrition, Renaissance Periodization, the Online Trainer Academy, Trainerize, Girls Gone Strong and Others Offer Online Coaching Support Amid COVID-19 Concerns

New Coalition to Host Panel Discussion and Share Resources On Online Coaching

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company is partnering with Renaissance Periodization, leaders of science-based nutrition and exercise, the Online Trainer Academy, the world’s first certification for online fitness and nutrition training, Trainerize, a client engagement mobile app for fitness professionals, and Girls Gone Strong, a global leader in women’s health, fitness, and pre- and postnatal education to share their knowledge with professionals in the nutrition and fitness industry in an effort to help them navigate challenges resulting from COVID-19. As individuals are exercising social distancing, these companies have created new, free resources to help fitness professionals address concerns from their clients, and also evaluate the steps required to maintain a business remotely.

“In recent weeks, our community has raised real concerns about how they will continue their livelihood in the midst of closing gyms and cancelling appointments. Precision Nutrition’s more than 20 years of experience coaching nutrition online, combined with the expertise and support of our partners has encouraged us to try to help nutrition and fitness professionals with the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Tim Jones, Precision Nutrition Chief Executive Officer. “During these stressful times, we are proud to continue focusing our efforts on helping fitness professionals take care of themselves, so they may help others do the same.”

An unprecedented, rapidly changing business environment has emerged and new, urgent client concerns are being faced by coaches and personal trainers. In response, Precision Nutrition, Renaissance Periodization, the Online Trainer Academy, Trainerize, and Girls Gone Strong have formed the Coalition of Health and Fitness Leaders (CHFL). This coalition aims to share their collective experience in coaching hundreds of thousands of clients with nutrition and fitness professionals navigating these challenges, as well as identifying opportunities to build more resilient business practices. These companies hope to help those coaches and trainers seeking additional support to move from fear, uncertainty, and confusion and towards empowerment, clarity, and productive action.

Dr. Spencer Nadolsky of Renaissance Periodization added, “At times of worry, it is imperative that we evaluate our priorities to understand how we can have the largest impact on those who need it most. The creation of this coalition is the beginning of a unified movement within our industry to support the communities we serve.”

The first initiative of the CHFL is a free digital panel discussion that will provide coaches with guidance on how to transition from in-person to online training and how to maintain and support their clients. Facilitated by Precision Nutrition’s director of curriculum, Krista Scott-Dixon, PhD, the panel of experts will include:

Dr. John Berardi, co-founder of Precision Nutrition and founder of Change Maker Academy

Dr. Spencer Nadolsky, chief physician of Renaissance Periodization

Jonathan Goodman, head coach and founder of the Online Trainer Academy

Sharad Mohan, CEO and co-founder of Trainerize

Molly Galbraith, co-founder and woman-in-charge of Girls Gone Strong

The panel discussion will be available on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00pm EST. Those interested in viewing the discussion can do so by clicking the following link at the aforementioned date and time: get.pn/CHFL-Expert-Panel-Discussion.

“With quarantines imminent and a growing general fear surrounding crowds, fewer and fewer people are venturing outside and they definitely aren’t going to the gym,” said Jonathan Goodman of the Online Trainer Academy. “People who work in fitness are facing serious financial trouble. That, and it’s more important now than ever to keep our population healthy during this trying time. Effective remote training is paramount right now for fitness industry personnel and exercisers looking for ways to stay engaged with their fitness and training regimens.”

Following the panel, complimentary resources will be made available with actionable next steps coaches can immediately take. This includes programming recommendations, answers to common client FAQs, and the latest medical information available.

“The current situation we are all facing is uncharted territory in many ways, but I know we will all get through this and come out on the other side stronger for it. To do that though, we will need to collaborate as one unified community to raise each other up, share our knowledge, and use every tool available to us,” said Sharad Mohan of Trainerize. “We’re proud to be part of the Coalition of Health and Fitness Leaders during this time when the industry now more than ever needs to work together.”

To help extend the reach of these resources, the CHFL is looking for other companies and organizations within the larger health and fitness industry to join as partners of the Coalition. Those interested in exploring this opportunity are encouraged to reach out to partners@healthandfitnesscoalition.com to learn more and receive additional information.

"At Girls Gone Strong, we're proud to be working alongside Precision Nutrition, Renaissance Periodization, the Online Trainer Academy, and Trainerize as part of the Coalition of Health and Fitness Leaders. Together, we have a powerful opportunity to create a platform from which we can share evidence-based, practical, and compassionate information and concrete steps health and fitness professionals can use to navigate these uncertain times,” said Molly Galbraith of Girls Gone Strong. “We hope you accept this invitation to join us in our mission of getting this valuable information to as many professionals as possible."

About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in 120 countries use the ​Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification​—along with ​ProCoach​, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit​®, ​the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, ​Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women​ is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies, and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit ​www.precisionnutrition.com.

About Renaissance Periodization

At Renaissance Periodization (RP), we see our mission as that of delivering the most effective, scientifically sound and reliable diet and training consultation to anyone who wants to use it to achieve results. When it comes to your goals and aspirations in the areas of physique alteration, sports performance, and health, we're passionate about helping you target your time and efforts doing what works, and avoiding what doesn’t.

With a staff comprised of an unrivaled number of PhDs, RDs, physicians, top researchers, and athletes in the industry, RP is proud to leverage the collective knowledge and experience of our staff to guide you towards success on your fitness journey. The transformations we're well-known for on social media are more than skin deep, but also help our clients make permanent, healthy lifestyle changes. We've helped more than 100,000 people across the globe change their lives with our diet and exercise templates and app along with more than 10,000 clients one-on-one with our highly educated coaches. For more information, visit www.RenaissancePeriodization.com.

About the Online Trainer Academy

The Online Trainer Academy (OTA) is the premier online training certification for ambitious, passionate fitness professionals. Founded by Jonathan Goodman in 2013, OTA has now certified coaches in 83 countries. Accompanying the certification is the first-ever textbook for online fitness trainers, “The Fundamentals of Online Training,” now in V2.0. OTA is a preapproved continuing education provider endorsed by most worldwide accredited certification bodies including NASM, ACE, CanFitPro, PTA Global, UK Reps, and Fitness Australia. For more information, visit www.theptdc.com/ota.

About Trainerize

In this digital age, working out is no longer connected to a physical space. Trainerize is a client engagement mobile app for fitness professionals that empowers fitness professionals and fitness studios worldwide to reach, engage, and motivate people to change their lives for the better. Trainerize is making fitness more accessible by connecting more people to fitness professionals who can help them workout, eat better, and improve their habits. By combining online workouts, nutrition tracking, meal planning, client communication, and access to the world's best fitness add-ons, Trainerize allows fitness professionals to focus on what they love to do most: train and motivate their clients.

To learn more about Trainerize visit: www.trainerize.com.

About Girls Gone Strong

Girls Gone Strong (GGS) is the world's largest platform dedicated to providing evidence-based, interdisciplinary, women-specific health, fitness, and nutrition education for women and the professionals who work with them. At GGS, you’ll find industry-leading education materials, certification programs, and coaching, all focused on women and designed to help you reach your goals — whether you’re a health and fitness professional looking to level up your knowledge or a woman wanting to feel stronger, healthier, and more confident.

Thousands of health and fitness professionals in more than 70 countries use our Pre- and Postnatal Coaching Certification and Women's Coaching Specialist Certification to help keep their pre- and postnatal clients safe, healthy, and strong, and to confidently help their female clients with issues like body image struggles, pelvic floor dysfunction, menopause, and more — all within their scope of practice. For more information, visit: www.girlsgonestrong.com.

Allie Hartman Precision Nutrition allie.hartman@precisionnutrition.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.