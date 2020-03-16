TOWER ONE WIRELESS- 5G ROLLOUT UPDATE (USA)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) announces its update on the development of its 5G network rollout in the USA and other corporate developments.



Tower One Wireless, through its USA subsidiary Tower Construction & Technical Services Inc. (“TCTS”), is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed 24 months of operations in the USA. TCTS has operated in both Texas and Oklahoma and has successfully completed over 100 sites for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Ericsson and Nokia, and Mobile Network Operators, T-Mobile and AT&T. The operation generated over CA$1.6 million in sales in the 24 month period of operations.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a 50% joint venture with an international operator (the “JV Partner”) that has experience in running over 600 crews in their markets and has experience in installing Ericsson and Nokia equipment in Latin America. The strategic decision was made to enhance TCTS’s ability to provide quality service to its customers and to leverage on the expertise in managing construction crews efficiently. As part of the agreement, the JV Partner made an investment of US$250,000 into TCTS for a 50% interest in the subsidiary. The funds will be used for operations.

Alejandro Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, stated: “We are pleased to announce the consolidation of our business with our new partners. Their experience in executing large rollout programs in Latin America will be a great value to the current 5G rollout plan of local carries across several states in USA. Having this partner will enable us to be more efficient with our clients and in turn will equal more assignments and revenue. Due to the shortage of qualified personal in the USA we are now in great position to capture a larger market share of this business.”

About Tower One Wireless Corp.

Tower One Wireless Corp. (“Tower One” or the “Company") is a pure-play, build-to-suit (“BTS”) tower owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. The Company’s primary business is the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators (“MNOs”). The Company offers tower-related services in the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America: Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. In the USA (Tower Construction & Technical Services Inc.) focuses on the 5G rollout of the MNOs.

Contact Information USA (917) 546-3016 E-mail: info@toweronewireless.com Website: www.toweronewireless.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

U.S. 5G services market size, by vertical, 2020 - 2025 (USD Billion) U.S. 5G services market size, by vertical, 2020 - 2025 (USD Billion)



