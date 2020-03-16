ATTO Removes Obstacles to Storage Network Optimization

ATTO FastFrame NICs Supported by ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software Create High Performance Networks in Minutes

/EIN News/ -- AMHERST, N.Y., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc ., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, is pleased to announce that Ethernet storage networks can be fully optimized within minutes when built with ATTO FastFrame® 3 Ethernet network interface cards (NICs) and managed by ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software .



Up until now, Ethernet network technology has been a challenge to optimize even for seasoned professionals, who rely on multiple tools and often multiple people to keep a network working properly.

ATTO has removed the complexities of Ethernet network optimization through an integration of hardware and software. The process is simplified in such a way that a single user can manage a diverse network from a single location with a minimum of effort. This groundbreaking efficiency is achieved through a combination of ATTO Ethernet hardware and ATTO 360 tuning software.

ATTO 360 Tuning, Monitoring, and Analytics Software is an Ethernet network optimization application that unlocks the full potential of networks when used with ATTO FastFrame NICs and ATTO ThunderLink ® Thunderbolt ™ to Ethernet adapters . With only a few clicks from a single management panel, ATTO 360 achieves the highest possible network performance with pre-configured tuning profiles and intelligent diagnostics that identify problems before they can occur.

“No other Ethernet hardware manufacturer provides a tool like ATTO 360,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing, product management and alliances at ATTO Technology. “Along with our exclusive technologies to reduce latency and CPU utilization , ATTO 360 is another example of how ATTO is unique, specifically addressing high-performance workflows like no one else can.”

Supporting speeds up to 100GbE and with latency as low as one microsecond(1µs), end-to-end quality of service, and congestion control, ATTO FastFrame 3 NICs are ideal for collaborative creative workflows, IT applications such as data analytics, high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, hyper-converged servers, large database analysis, and other latency-sensitive high-performance applications.

ATTO 360 is available for macOS®, Windows® and Linux®.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

