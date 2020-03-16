New grant opportunity: microbiomes and plant pests

EFSA has launched its latest thematic grant call for proposals in the following areas:

Evaluating the impact on/by gastrointestinal tract microbiomes (human and domestic animals) in assessments.

Capacity building for evaluating the impact on/by environmental microbiomes (plants, wildlife, soil) in assessments.

Hotspots for introduction of plant pests: an integrated analysis to better prepare for pest invasions.

EFSA is looking for innovative projects that facilitate sharing of knowledge and expertise.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to build consortia. Eligible applicants from the list of competent organisations designated by Member States are welcome to submit their proposals by 30 June 2020.

What are thematic grants?

The thematic grant scheme aims to facilitate scientific cooperation among Member States, boost innovation and support the exchange of expertise and best practice in areas related to EFSA’s work.

It was introduced to enhance EU risk assessment capacity in 2015. Two rounds of thematic grants were awarded in 2016 and 2017.

To respond to the new provisions introduced by the Transparency Regulation, EFSA will strengthen scientific cooperation with greater involvement of partners in Member States.

Thematic grants enable leading scientific institutions in Member States to work together, share knowledge and expertise and contribute to meeting future challenges in the field of food safety and so protect European consumers.