COVID-19 - Update on air routes in Ethiopia and Djibouti

Ethiopia

Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspended from 17 March 2020 until further notice. Customers willing to do so can be re-booked free of charge to/from Rome Fiumicino, where operations continue on a regular basis.

Djibouti

The Djibouti International Airport has been closed by the Djibouti authorities from Wednesday 18 March 2020. All passenger traffic will be shut down until a date to be set, while freight traffic will remain active. The objective of this measure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Djibouti, where no case of contagion has yet been officially registered.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.