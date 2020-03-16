COVID-19 - Update on air routes in Ethiopia and Djibouti
Ethiopia
Due to additional mobility restrictions for COVID-19, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Milan Malpensa are suspended from 17 March 2020 until further notice. Customers willing to do so can be re-booked free of charge to/from Rome Fiumicino, where operations continue on a regular basis.
Djibouti
The Djibouti International Airport has been closed by the Djibouti authorities from Wednesday 18 March 2020. All passenger traffic will be shut down until a date to be set, while freight traffic will remain active. The objective of this measure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Djibouti, where no case of contagion has yet been officially registered.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy.
