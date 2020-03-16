New Launches to Shape Makeup Remover Products Market Growth; Online Platforms to Drive Sales through 2027, Says Persistence Market Research

Growing awareness regarding the side-effects of chemical makeup products on the skin is driving the consumers towards makeup remover products, bolstering the market growth.

The global makeup remover products market is set to grow at 7% CAGR during 2019-2027. According to the latest report from persistence market research (PMR), natural components will act as a key growth lever in the makeup remover products market. Innovations will lay the foundation for product launches, significantly boosting the market growth. The increasing strength of working women will provide impetus to the makeup remover products market.

Makeup Remover Products Market: Key Takeaways

Makeup remover products for face will acquire a major chunk of the market by end of 2027.

Owing to the growing popularity, online stores will generate the highest revenue share in the market.

Wipes will remain preferred makeup remover products on the back of ease of application

East Asia will stay at the forefront in the makeup remover products market; North America and Europe will exhibit rapid growth

Makeup Remover Products Market: Key Growth Drivers

The damaging impact of chemical makeup products is driving the consumers towards makeup removers, boosting the market growth.

Frequent product launches are surging the sale in the market, thereby contributing to market expansion.

Online sales channels are generating profitable avenues for manufacturers.

Consumer inclination towards natural makeup remover products is driving the demand in the market

Heightening demand for paraben-free and oil-free makeup remover products is creating white spaces of growth for the manufacturers.

Makeup Remover Products Market: Key Restraints

Growing awareness regarding harmful impact of chemical-based makeup remover products is hampering market growth.

Presence of counterfeit products is a major challenge before the established brands of makeup remover products.

Makeup Remover Products Market: Competition Landscape

The competition is growing intense with the frequent entry of new market players and products. Market competitors are introducing natural ingredients-infused makeup remover products to gain a competitive edge in the market. US-based manufacturers, Jarchem Industries, launched makeup remover products with plant-derived components. Manufacturers are strengthening their presence on e-commerce platforms to enhance their consumer database. Market players are targeting skin types and body parts to induce diversity in their product portfolio. Established brands are introducing makeup remover products in different forms such as wipes, creams, and lotions. Such marketing approaches are created to attract different segments of consumers with ease of use of the products.

About the Report

This report offers insightful analysis on the global and regional level on the latest trends in the industry attributing to the overarching performance of makeup remover products market. The study provides significant insights on the makeup remover products market based on the product (liquid, wipes, lotions, others), price (mid-range/economy, high/premium), and sales channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty outlets, convenience stores, e-Retailers, beauty stores, and others), purpose (eyes, face, lips), across six major regions.

