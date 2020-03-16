Security Innovation Running  its Annual “March Hackness” CTF event for the public

Vulnerable Web site offers a fun way to build cyber security skills and confidence

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, a leader in software security assessment and training, announced today that it will be running its annual Web site hacking challenge for those seeking a non-intimidating way to build skills.



A primary goal of Security Innovation’s March Hackness event is to show the power of “learning by doing” and demystify the perception that hacking is only for the technical elite. This year’s tournament features ShadowBank , a banking web site with 48 challenges spanning SQL injection, password cracking, and business logic abuse. Players can buy stocks as another user, transfer funds between accounts, and access unauthorized forums, all while scoring points and knocking out achievements.

Videos, blogs, and other getting started assets will help those with limited to no security background.

Event Details:

When: 3/19 – 3/21

Register: https://web.securityinnovation.com/march-hackness

No tools needed – just an internet connection, browser, and passion

March Hackness is part of Security Innovation’s commitment to community education. With over 75 free public events in 2019 and over 10,000 people building skills with their CMD+CTRL cyber range , Security Innovation continues to see great individual interest in individuals filling the Cybersecurity talent pipeline.

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only software based cyber range designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the software layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Security Innovation Media Contact:

Maureen Robinson

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com



