Smithfield Foods Expands Apprenticeship Program to Train Emerging Talent in Nebraska

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a rising number of Americans pursue vocational careers, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its apprenticeship program to now include Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska.



The program, which addresses the country’s growing need for skilled trade professionals, supports internal candidates, high school graduates and military veterans with hands-on electrical and mechanical training while earning their associate degree. Building upon Smithfield’s introduction of the initiative in North Carolina last year, the company’s new apprentices will train alongside experienced maintenance technicians at Smithfield’s facilities in Iowa and Nebraska and receive free college tuition, salary and benefits as they progress through the program as full-time employees.

“We look forward to expanding our apprenticeship program to college campuses across the United States,” said Schwanzetta Williams, director of talent acquisition for Smithfield Foods. “According to a report by The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte , there are more than 2.4 million unfilled jobs in manufacturing. It’s critical to prepare the next generation of professionals with a wide range of necessary skills to ensure a successful career—and we’re excited for our apprentices to build their careers at Smithfield.”

Leveraging the power of partnerships with colleges across the country, the expansion of the apprenticeship program to Metropolitan Community College represents Smithfield’s ongoing commitment to recruiting top talent and providing meaningful careers.

“This program combines both hands-on training and classroom experience, providing a valuable opportunity for individuals to develop a deep understanding of the electrical and mechanical fields,” said Scott Broady, associate dean, industrial technology center for Metropolitan Community College. “We value our partnership with Smithfield Foods and appreciate their efforts in helping prepare highly skilled workers.”

To launch the program, Smithfield hosted a signing ceremony to welcome the apprentices. In April, Smithfield will also attend the College’s Sponsorship of Skilled and Technical Sciences Signing Day, joining apprentices and companies participating in apprenticeship programs. To learn more about career opportunities at Smithfield, visit smithfieldfoods.com/careers .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Metropolitan Community College

Metropolitan Community College, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, is a comprehensive, public community college that offers affordable, quality education to all residents of Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. Founded in 1974, MCC has the largest enrollment out of six community colleges in Nebraska and is the second largest postsecondary institution in the state. MCC serves more than 40,000 unique credit and noncredit students.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b9bca6-e893-403a-aea4-91bffac40836

MWWPR for Smithfield Foods

Jenna Wollin

646.376.4201

jwollin@mww.com

Smithfield Foods Apprenticeship Program Smithfield Foods expanded its apprenticeship program in Nebraska at Metropolitan Community College.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.