To Help Practices and Patients During COVID-19 Outbreak, DrChrono Offering 90 Days Free Use of Integration with Telemedicine Partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices is now offering its customers a 90 day free period of use of its telemedicine partners including Beam Health and Physitrack , due to the outbreak of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.



DrChrono’s open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for physicians and patients. It integrates with telemedicine providers to offer practices and clinics an option for their patients to stay at home and book virtual care appointments.

“In light of the serious concerns around COVID-19, we are implementing a number of measures and one of the most important is giving our customers free 90 day access to our telemedicine partners, so they can lean on these services for their patients,” said Michael Nusimow, CEO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “We are glad that as a mobile EHR that works with many types of telemedicine providers we can do our part to encourage virtual care visits to help prevent the spread of this contagious virus.”

Beam Health is one of DrChrono’s partners that provides a telemedicine platform for virtual care for clinics across the country.

“We’re not the first telemedicine company to see a rise in patient demand due to the outbreak of coronavirus,” said Ranga Jayawardena, Co-Founder & COO of Beam Health. “We are, however, the first company that can meet that demand with a network of telemedicine enabled clinics across the country. In a way, we’ve been preparing for an event like this since we launched Beam. We understand that medical institutions across America are under duress. Many clinics that see potential coronavirus cases are closing their doors to prevent accelerating the transmission of the disease. We’re in a position to help those medical practices and the communities they serve, and that’s why we’re offering a 90 day free trial of Beam at this time.”

Sean Parkin, PA & Owner of CityHealth Urgent Care with locations in Oakland and San Leandro, California shared, “The novel coronavirus, also called COVID-19 is redefining consumer behavior, particularly when it comes to accessing medical care. The CDC is recommending that people with cough and upper respiratory illness stay at home to avoid being exposed to the virus and to prevent spread of the disease. By utilizing Beam and DrChrono, we have been directing patients towards telemedicine as an alternative to coming into the clinic. At a time when public health agencies are recommending isolation for ill patients, Beam and DrChrono offer the perfect solution.”

According to Dr. Susan Fedewa, Owner of 98point6 Emergicenter in Lansing, Michigan, “Virtual is where it’s at, especially during the rise of this contagious disease. We’re using Beam to continue to provide care to people and hopefully keep the well away from the sick. We anticipate that healthcare providers will also have to be quarantined, but many will be well enough to work. These providers will still be able to treat patients virtually using Beam and provide desperately needed services to their communities. I recently treated a potential coronavirus case while I was away from my office and was able to use DrChrono on my iPad. I got on my iPad and saw all the patient’s information. I saw that the patient’s oxygen saturation was 97%, which indicated the patient might have been nervous but well nonetheless.”

Physitrack is also a telemedicine partner of DrChrono and is a digital healthcare company and the provider of a solution for patient engagement that encompasses clinical home exercise and education prescription, outcomes tracking and Telehealth for physical rehabilitation and prevention.

According to Henrik Molin, Co-Founder and CEO of Physitrack, “We have seen a very significant increase in the use of our physical and mental rehabilitation-specialized Telehealth solution from all over the world as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are doing our best to support healthcare providers and patients as they go through self isolation in these challenging times, and we’re happy to assist wherever possible.”

Learn more about the 90 day free trial here from Beam Health; learn more about the 90 day free trial here from Physitrack here .

Details on the DrChrono updates on COVID-19 can be found here .

