AIAG Celebrates Women’s History Month with Charitable Donation

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Michigan, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Women’s History Month, the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is celebrating the extraordinary achievements of women who volunteer their time and expertise at the organization in support of the automotive industry. From participating in the creation of common standards and guidelines, to devising innovative solutions to industry-wide challenges, these women bring a diversity of valuable opinions and insights to the table.



In an industry where women have traditionally been underrepresented, AIAG is proud to have women constitute such a significant portion of their staff (47%), board of directors (29%), and industry volunteers (35%) – and they look forward to even greater gender diversity and inclusiveness in the organization and supply chain in the years to come.

As AIAG CEO J.Scot Sharland explains, “I’m reminded of a quote attributed to Leah Busque, founder of TaskRabbit: ‘I’ve never thought of myself as a female engineer, or founder or a woman in tech. I just think of myself as someone who’s passionate.’” Sharland concludes: “AIAG looks very much forward to working with and for the growing list of ‘passionate’ automotive professionals who are driving the future growth of our industry and who happen to be women!”

This month in particular, AIAG will be honoring the accomplishments of these women by donating to Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) – an organization that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

As the reality of human trafficking continues to make headlines around the world, automotive manufacturers and their supply chains are operating with heightened awareness. By supporting this worthy cause, the automotive industry can unite to stop the flow of human trafficking throughout the supply chain.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 38 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

