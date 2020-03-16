A. Duie Pyle’s Russ Miceli Listed in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2020 Pros to Know

Annual list includes the top supply chain professionals making an impact on their clients and community

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Russ Miceli, Vice President of Integrated Solutions at A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, in its 2020 Pros to Know listing.



Now in its 20th year, the Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, along with manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals who helped their supply chain clients and community prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

Miceli has been involved in the transportation and logistics industry at nearly all levels for almost 40 years, giving him a rare understanding of the industry. Under his guidance, Pyle has adapted and developed new services that bring more value to customers. His team-oriented leadership helps Pyle provide customers with a single integrated solution that spans across dedicated, warehouse and distribution, LTL and both asset and non-asset truckload and logistics services.

“Exceeding customer expectations should be a top priority for supply chain leaders in 2020 to better align with client needs. By reviewing expectations on a regular basis, supply chain leaders can make necessary changes in operations to better support their customers’ business,” said Miceli. “Our team frequently asks customers how they would run their supply chain if they had service centers, warehouses, specialized equipment and hundreds of professional drivers to work with. By asking these questions, leaders can open up great conversations that will lead to more optimal supply chain solutions.”

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com . For the full list of all the 2020 Pros to Know winners, visit www.sdcexec.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 95 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

