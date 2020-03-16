/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 9-Mar-20 62,320 235.36 14,667,503.08 10-Mar-20 42,476 241.50 10,257,981.61 11-Mar-20 53,252 239.12 12,733,803.02 12-Mar-20 54,809 220.86 12,105,242.35 13-Mar-20 0 - 0

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

