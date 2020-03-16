CreditRiskMonitor 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $14.50 million up 4% from $13.89 million in 2018. The Company reported pre-tax income of approximately $343,100 for 2019 compared to a pre-tax loss of approximately $192,200 in the prior year. Net income for 2019 was approximately $217,600 compared to a net loss of approximately $179,300 in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 increased to $8.28 million from the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.



Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “I’m happy to report that we reversed the losses incurred last year while continuing to add new content into our product. We remain debt-free and our strong balance sheet provides us with financial flexibility should investment opportunities present themselves. We continue to invest in our business as we wait for the corporate responses to the super difficult health and financial environment. Until there is a definitive resolution of the current worldwide pandemic situation, we expect a slowdown in corporate decision making which may negatively impact our ability to sign new business.”

CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 14,501,173 $ 13,891,004 Operating expenses: Data and product costs 5,759,660 5,764,535 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,347,083 8,257,619 Depreciation and amortization 207,224 190,156 Total operating expenses 14,313,967 14,212,310 Income (loss) from operations 187,206 (321,306 ) Other income, net 155,852 129,111 Income (loss) before income taxes 343,058 (192,195 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (125,464 ) 12,863 Net income (loss) $ 217,594 $ (179,332 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.02 )







CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC. BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,275,836 $ 8,066,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,000 2,287,921 2,454,585 Other current assets 549,821 561,861 Total current assets 11,113,578 11,083,345 Property and equipment, net 477,973 543,762 Operating lease right-to-use asset 2,380,974 -- Goodwill 1,954,460 1,954,460 Other assets 35,723 35,613 Total assets $ 15,962,708 $ 13,617,180 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Unexpired subscription income $ 8,651,843 $ 8,560,316 Accounts payable 137,500 94,767 Current portion of operating lease liability 147,229 -- Accrued expenses 1,344,550 1,311,218 Total current liabilities 10,281,122 9,966,301 Deferred taxes on income, net 521,765 490,381 Unexpired subscription income, less current portion 166,169 178,129 Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,299,433 -- Other liabilities -- 24,537 Total liabilities 13,268,489 10,659,348 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000 shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares 107,224 107,224 Additional paid-in capital 29,705,673 29,650,760 Accumulated deficit (27,118,678 ) (26,800,152 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,694,219 2,957,832 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,962,708 $ 13,617,180





About CreditRiskMonitor



CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, ”expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum

845-230-3030

ir@creditriskmonitor.com



