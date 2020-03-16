There were 336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,343 in the last 365 days.

CreditRiskMonitor 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CreditRiskMonitor (OTCQX: CRMZ) reported that revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $14.50 million up 4% from $13.89 million in 2018. The Company reported pre-tax income of approximately $343,100 for 2019 compared to a pre-tax loss of approximately $192,200 in the prior year. Net income for 2019 was approximately $217,600 compared to a net loss of approximately $179,300 in the prior year. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019 increased to $8.28 million from the 2018 year-end balance of $8.07 million.

Jerry Flum, CEO, said, “I’m happy to report that we reversed the losses incurred last year while continuing to add new content into our product. We remain debt-free and our strong balance sheet provides us with financial flexibility should investment opportunities present themselves. We continue to invest in our business as we wait for the corporate responses to the super difficult health and financial environment. Until there is a definitive resolution of the current worldwide pandemic situation, we expect a slowdown in corporate decision making which may negatively impact our ability to sign new business.”

 
CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
           
        2019       2018  
           
           
Operating revenues $ 14,501,173     $ 13,891,004  
           
Operating expenses:      
  Data and product costs   5,759,660       5,764,535  
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   8,347,083       8,257,619  
  Depreciation and amortization   207,224       190,156  
           
    Total operating expenses   14,313,967       14,212,310  
           
Income (loss) from operations   187,206       (321,306 )
Other income, net   155,852       129,111  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes   343,058       (192,195 )
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes   (125,464 )     12,863  
           
Net income (loss) $ 217,594     $ (179,332 )
           
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:      
  Basic and diluted $ 0.02     $ (0.02 )
           



CREDITRISKMONITOR.COM, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018
           
           
        2019       2018  
           
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,275,836     $ 8,066,899  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $30,000   2,287,921       2,454,585  
  Other current assets   549,821       561,861  
           
    Total current assets   11,113,578       11,083,345  
           
Property and equipment, net   477,973       543,762  
Operating lease right-to-use asset   2,380,974       --  
Goodwill   1,954,460       1,954,460  
Other assets   35,723       35,613  
           
    Total assets $ 15,962,708     $ 13,617,180  
           
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
  Unexpired subscription income $ 8,651,843     $ 8,560,316  
  Accounts payable   137,500       94,767  
  Current portion of operating lease liability   147,229       --  
  Accrued expenses   1,344,550       1,311,218  
           
    Total current liabilities   10,281,122       9,966,301  
           
Deferred taxes on income, net   521,765       490,381  
Unexpired subscription income, less current portion   166,169       178,129  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   2,299,433       --  
Other liabilities   --       24,537  
           
    Total liabilities   13,268,489       10,659,348  
           
Stockholders’ equity:      
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 5,000,000      
    shares; none issued   --       --  
  Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 32,500,000      
    shares; issued and outstanding 10,722,401 shares   107,224       107,224  
  Additional paid-in capital   29,705,673       29,650,760  
  Accumulated deficit   (27,118,678 )     (26,800,152 )
           
    Total stockholders’ equity   2,694,219       2,957,832  
           
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,962,708     $ 13,617,180  
                   

 

About CreditRiskMonitor

CreditRiskMonitor (http://www.crmz.com) is a web-based publisher of financial information that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of business financial risk quickly, accurately and cost effectively. The service offers comprehensive commercial credit reports and financial risk analysis covering public companies worldwide. Unlike other commercial credit bureaus, such as Dun & Bradstreet, CreditRiskMonitor’s primary expertise and focus is on financial analysis of public debt and equity companies.

The Company also collects a significant amount of trade receivable data on both public and a select group of private companies every month, to help subscribers determine payment performance.

Over 35% of the Fortune 1000 plus over 1,000 other large companies worldwide depend on CreditRiskMonitor’s timely news alerts and reports featuring detailed analyses of financial statements, ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, bond agency ratings, crowdsourcing of risk professionals as well as the Company’s proprietary FRISK® and PAYCE® scores.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, including statements prefaced by the words “anticipates”, “estimates”, “believes”, ”expects” or words of similar meaning, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, expectations or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, those risks, uncertainties and factors referenced from time to time as “risk factors” or otherwise in the Company’s Registration Statements or Securities and Exchange Commission Reports. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Jerry Flum
845-230-3030
ir@creditriskmonitor.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.