Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The record date for the meeting will be Monday, April 13, 2020, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The webcast replay will be available for a minimum 90 days after the live event.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.



Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Furby

+1 (925) 379-6000

Justin.Furby@Workday.com



Media Contact:

Nina Oestlien

+1 (415) 828-3034

Nina.Oestlien@Workday.com



