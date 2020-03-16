SimpleLegal Appoints Mark Weidick as General Manager

Company Poised for Continued Growth Following 2019 Acquisition by Onit

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal , a modern legal operations platform offering e-Billing and matter management, today announced that Mark Weidick has joined the company as General Manager, effective March 2. Weidick brings more than two decades of experience in high tech as a business operator and entrepreneur, with success at both start-ups and Fortune 500 companies.



Weidick’s appointment follows the successful acquisition of SimpleLegal by Onit, a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation.The acquisition positioned the joint company to drive meaningful change for the entire legal industry and especially legal operations teams seeking a comprehensive end-to-end solution, legal technology innovation and shared best practices.

“I’m excited to join the group of world-class professionals at SimpleLegal, where I look forward to building upon the tremendous success the company has had and bringing a focus on value creation and growth,” said Weidick.

Prior to joining SimpleLegal, Weidick held CEO and other leadership roles where he contributed to several notable successes, including the growth of Cisco’s TelePresence video business from startup to $1B and the $420M acquisition of Savi Technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team because of his impressive experience, collaborative and solution-oriented leadership style, and talent for driving results,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit.

SimpleLegal founder and former CEO Nathan Wenzel will maintain an active role in the company. He will continue to engage with customers and the market as SimpleLegal’s chief evangelizer.

About SimpleLegal

SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .

Media Contact:

Paul Wilke

Upright Communications

simplelegal@uprightcomms.com

415-215-8750

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6638a509-769a-4b05-ad98-00e86bcae5b6

SimpleLegal Appoints Mark Weidick as General Manager Mark Weidick, General Manager - SimpleLegal



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.