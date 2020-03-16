BioELife Corp Expands Coronavirus (COVID-19) Prevention Product Line and Receives Purchase Order from New Distributor

/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioELife Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it continues to achieve several key objectives for Q1 2020. The Company received a purchase order from a new distributor for the next production run of its entire product line including back-ordered BioEDefense products recently launched to help the world-wide crisis surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company has added the RespiPro Virus Killer nanofiber mask to its ecommerce site while ordering additional inventory for the BioEDefense line of products with expected delivery in April. The Company has also received pre-orders on its new packaging option of ChiroRub 2000 – a 3 ml singe use packette. All BioELife products are available for order and preorder on the Company’s ecommerce website, www.bioelife.net .



The initial purchase order from Group Buying Club- GPOCBD, covers all current BioELife products – lotions, tinctures, flower and gummies as well as the BioEDefense product line: Sanitizers, RespiPro Virus Killer Masks, and the R-Shield (a reusable nanofiber scarf designed for 50 wash cycles). GPOCBD is marketing CBD products directly to wholesalers, consumers and affiliates looking to supplement their sales of BioELife products which offer natural products to fight pain and infection, as well as help defend against the growing global concerns regarding bacteria and virus’s contamination.

Due to the level of preorders at BioELife.net, the Company continues to increase its sales projections and place additional manufacturing orders to ensure adequate supply lines. Furthermore, the Company continues to identify additional sales channels for the nanofiber copper lined masks which are far superior to traditional surgical masks used by doctors and hospital personnel. The Company expects further announcements as it captures a significant market share with the BioEDefense product line.

Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of BioELife Corp stated “We continue to grow our product line, research & development partnerships, and sales channels as we position BioELife as the leading manufacturer and distributor of CDB products that help improve people’s lives with natural solutions for pain, stress and anxiety. Additionally, we are accelerating our product release schedules to grow our BioEDefense line of products that help people defend against the worldwide threat of viral and bacterial contamination. We will continue to analyze where we can make a difference and help improve people’s lives through the use of non-addictive relief products. We also expect to announce further enhancements to our BioEDefense product line which is focused on defending against and fighting the current Covid-19 outbreak, and potential future threats, which cause immense harm to individuals and economies across the globe.”

BioELife Corp was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific proprietary formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. Additionally, the Company has a BioEDefense line of products that provide advanced protection from virus and bacteria contamination.

