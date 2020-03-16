Innovative Healthcare Investment Firm Proposes Dynamic New Directors With Worldwide Reach Who Can Implement Progressive Strategies and Synergies for Rockwell Medical Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Resource Acquisition Group, LLC (MRAG) an investment company focused on facilitating the advancement of innovative healthcare companies, announces that it has been receiving overwhelming support from Rockwell shareholders who are in favor of Rockwell Medical (RMTI; NASDAQ) receiving $15 million in funding and having three new Directors with successful experience and worldwide global, financial, and strategic contacts replace Directors Lisa Colleran, John Cooper and Mark Ravich. In light of the tremendous support for MRAG a weblink has been set up on the MRAG website. We encourage all shareholders to place their support and be able to stay further informed by going to www.MRAGWORLD.COM and click ROCKWELL OFFER.



MRAG is backed by Canadian, UAE based businessman Khurram Shroff, who is an award- winning, global banking and finance leader, featured in the prestigious list of the “Top 100 Most Powerful and Influential Muslims in Great Britain and the World” by Power100. Mr. Shroff, an energetic entrepreneur with diverse interests has turned his attention to bringing the finest in global bio-pharma expertise to the Middle and Far East, beginning with an initiative that seeks to address a growing regional need for end-stage kidney disease management.

MRAG has proposed funding of USD15 million, as well as new directors for Rockwell Medical Inc., in a bid to restructure and reinvigorate the company. Mr. Shroff believes that MRAG and its advisers can bring new opportunities to the company, both in terms of an expansion of its business interests and in terms of finance. Mr. Shroff believes that the funding offered by MRAG will empower Rockwell to make great strides into huge, new markets which lay beyond those currently being considered and serviced.

Mr. Shroff is driving an initiative to introduce much needed, state of the art, dialysis solutions and expertise in the Middle East and Far East markets, where there is growing demand. According to the Global Kidney Health Atlas, 14.5 million people will require treatment for end-stage kidney disease worldwide by 2030, with such conditions also emerging as a major healthcare concern in the Middle and Far East. A substantive effect of MRAG’s offer of equity funding to RMTI, made on February 25, 2020, will be the introduction of appropriate healthcare innovations to the Middle and Far East market that target current needs and future projections.

MRAG’s advisors include:

Dr. Dominic Man-Kit Lam (-founder of the Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology, former Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, former Professor of Biotechnology, Cell Biology and Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas and currently the Chairman and Chief Biomedical Officer of Rejuve Longevity Network;

Dr. Reinhard R. Glück (-President of the Swiss Biotech Association, Chief Scientific Officer of Berna Biotech Ltd, Berne, Switzerland, President of Etna Biotech Srl, Catania, Sicily, Executive Vice President R&D, Vaccine Discovery, Crucell, Scientific Advisor of Redbiotech, Zurich, Switzerland; and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccines, Cadila Healthcare (Zydus);

Mr. Arthur S. Reynold (-a former Chairman of the Board of ThermoEnergy Corporation, who has more than 35 years’ experience raising capital and whose career included working for W.R. Grace and Co., which sold National Medical Care, the world's largest operator of kidney disease treatment centers in 1996, to Fresenius A.G. for $4.4 billion);

Mr. Markus Müller (-a member of the Board of Directors of Arundel AG, a Swiss corporation whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and whose Valor Symbol is: ARON. The Arundel Group provides specialist investment banking services to public and private companies. It has offices in Zurich, London, New York and Mauritius);

Mr. Numair Ali Osman (-a former Chief Operating Officer of BioVance, a contract research organization for UK-based pharmaceutical companies, a former CEO of Hye Noon Technologies which provided IT products and solutions to the pharmaceutical sector and Head of Corporate Affairs for Pharmatec, a contract manufacturer for multinational pharmaceutical companies); and

Mr. Peter Kaiser (-a Swiss Financial Analyst & Portfolio Manager as well as Certified International Investment Analyst who has headed up various fund management and administration companies, including acting as head of fund management at a major Liechtenstein bank).

MRAG has nominated Mr. Khurram Shroff, Mr. Arthur S. Reynolds and Mr. Markus Müller for election as directors at the Rockwell annual shareholder meeting and believes that they have much more to offer Rockwell than the directors currently on the Board.

Mr. Khurram Shroff, General Partner of MRAG stated: “Along with our generous offer to fund Rockwell with $15 million, we have filed our slate of three high-quality directors with Rockwell Medical and, as confirmed by Rockwell management via their written correspondence, we met all the requirements of demonstrating our share ownership in the allotted time to do so. We have been taking a significant ownership position in Rockwell and we plan to acquire approximately an additional five million shares. We prefer to acquire those shares direct from Rockwell for $15 million for the three board seats,” Mr. Shroff added, “Other than director Ravich, we do not believe that the directors of Rockwell have used one dollar of their own to buy shares in Rockwell. Not only is MRAG willing to invest significant sums into Rockwell to transform our vision for the company into a reality, but advisers of MRAG have also personally invested monies and bought shares in the company. I believe that this demonstrates our genuine motivation and sincere long-term intentions with regard to Rockwell.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains “forward-looking information”, including “future oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward looking statements). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MRAG’s control.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause events to differ materially from any expectations or projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks include, among other things: (i) market perception regarding MRAG and the viability of the proposed transactions; (ii) the availability of financing for the proposed transaction with Rockwell Medical; and (iii) the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the global impact it may have on financial markets and the life sciences sector.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of MRAG believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. MRAG undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Rockwell Medical, Inc. In connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting, MRAG intends to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a proxy statement on Schedule 14A. STOCKHOLDERS OF ROCKWELL ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING MRAG’S PROXY STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED CANDIDATES. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents free of charge at the SEC’s web site. Such documents are not currently available.

Participants in Solicitation

For further information please contact Medical Resource Acquisition Group LLC | https://www.mragworld.com/ or email connect@mragworld.com

CONTACT:

Tien Ma

c/o Redhill Communications

011 49 163 835 8774



