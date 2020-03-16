Enphase Energy Welcomes the Members of Amicus Solar Cooperative

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company has forged an alliance with Amicus Solar Cooperative to become a supplier-of-record for its membership of values-driven, independently-owned solar energy developers, EPCs, and installers. An alignment of values around building sustainable, long-term partnerships, high-quality solar products, and a commitment to in-depth customer support drove the engagement between Enphase and Amicus.

Amicus Solar Cooperative, a Certified B Corporation and Public Benefit Corporation, is comprised of leading regional solar installation companies that pool their resources to build genuine win-win partnerships with suppliers and share best practices and industry expertise while remaining independently owned and operated. As such, Amicus members share a unique mission-driven perspective about their work in the world and openly and actively collaborate to help each other grow. Amicus member companies install solar in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and include over 3,000 experienced solar professionals with more than 500 MW of solar installations in 2019.

“As a member-owned purchasing cooperative, Amicus is dedicated to engaging with suppliers that are aligned with the values our organization is committed to as we pursue the transition to a clean energy future,” said Stephen Irvin, president, chief executive officer, and co-founder at Amicus Solar Cooperative. “Enphase meets the high bar our members set for product quality, performance, and customer support, and the company has a demonstrable commitment to its employees and the community. We believe that this agreement creates a win-win relationship by growing consolidated volume for Enphase and economic, as well as customer support benefits that are now available to our 57 member companies.”

“We reached out to Enphase when our local utility started requiring custom Rule 21-like settings on all new photovoltaic solar systems, and their response impressed us,” said Dusty Bender, operations manager at Shaw Solar. “The Enphase technical support team was both capable and knowledgeable, and they worked with the engineers from the utility to provide a custom microinverter profile in a timely manner. It inspires confidence to know that you can count on your partners to take action and overcome obstacles, particularly when our ability to do business depends on it. We thank Enphase for helping us in this rapidly changing renewable energy market.”

“We have been members of Amicus for 10 of the 20 years we’ve been in business, and this has given us an in-depth understanding of which solar energy products and methods yield the best results,” said John Brown, senior commercial estimator, designer, and employee-owner at Positive Energy Solar. “As such, Amicus has helped us make important decisions based on real experiences. We decided to use Enphase IQ 7™ microinverter technology because we were impressed with the rigorous testing and quality management the products undergo, the simple and clean installation process and that Enphase microinverters provide a high-value and cost-effective option for the residential solar market. The bottom line is that Enphase products help take the complexity out of rooftop solar.”

“I am pleased that our two organizations have formalized our relationship and that the Amicus members who have been working with Enphase for years can now enjoy the benefits of this collaboration,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “The vitality of the residential solar industry depends on a foundation of long-term trust and support between equipment suppliers, professional installers, and homeowners, and we look forward to working with Amicus members to provide their customers with the best homeowner experience.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Amicus Solar Cooperative

Amicus Solar Cooperative is a Certified B-Corp and Public Benefit Corporation with over 55 member-owner solar companies who develop and build solar projects in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Our mission is to support values-driven, independently-owned solar energy companies working to create a market solution to climate change. For more information, please visit www.amicussolar.com/ .

