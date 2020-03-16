Three Executives from Elemica Named Supply Chain Pros to Know

Selected for Leadership in Easing Digitization of Clients’ Supply Chains

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces that three top-level executives have been named Provider Pros to Know by Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine. David Cahn, Global Marketing, Arun Samuga, Chief Technology Officer, and Blake Schnorf, Director of Platform Engineering were all recognized for this prestigious award. Provider Pros to Know are recognized among software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia for their ability to help supply chain clients or the supply chain community prepare to meet the challenges of today’s business climate.



“These executives from Elemica deserve this significant award for their commitment to excellence in providing solutions and services to digitally transform our clients, helping them to gain visibility from end-to-end across their supply chains, which reduces risk, optimizes inventory, and improves customer service,” says Rich Katz, CEO of Elemica. “Leaders from a diverse set of industries including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemical, CPG, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Oil/Gas, Industrial, and Construction are using Elemica’s Digital Supply Network and solutions built, created, and marketed by these professionals.”

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”

David Cahn heads up Global Marketing at Elemica. He has been in the supply chain industry for over thirty years and is well known by leading industry analysts, journalists and trade associations as a thought leader in supply chain, blockchain, and digital transformation, and has written numerous articles addressing these topics. David was instrumental in guiding Elemica’s acquisitions of quality management and blockchain solutions. He introduced the concept of supply chain quality management that integrates product quality and processes for suppliers, buyers, and customers. With Elemica Quality , customers can collaborate with suppliers on quality with robust e-COA capabilities, multi-tier traceability, product genealogy, Supplier Quality management, and analytics for supplier evaluation and development.

Arun Samuga , as Chief Technology Officer, leads Elemica’s global development organization. Arun and his team are responsible for the continued development of new software products and solutions. He developed the robust architecture underlying the Elemica Digital Supply Network using Universal Business Documents, which enable the synchronization of how businesses communicate with each other across different cultures, languages, time zones, and country specific governance using a common method.

Blake Schnorf and his team are primarily focused around simplifying interactions (both human and technical) with data throughout the Elemica network. He has received a US Patent for Method and Apparatus for Translation of Business Messages. The Elemica network connects Elemica customers with their trading partners to drive value through the supply chain. Data is collected through IoT devices, business transactions, messaging and more. Elemica adds value to data exchange with trading partners by enabling standard and custom in-flight enrichment patterns. Users can enhance the quality and accuracy of data by accessing 3rd party APIs in real-time.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for the 2020 Pros to Know Awards.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

