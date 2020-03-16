NV5 Assisting Clients with COVID-19 Facility Health and Safety Consulting

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today its delivery of facility health and safety consulting services designed to mitigate the risk of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) exposure for clients’ employees and stakeholders, while minimizing interruption to business operations. NV5 environmental, health, and safety experts are already serving a number of public and private sector clients including municipalities, universities, and healthcare facilities.



NV5’s facility health and safety consulting services include the development and implementation of site-specific health and safety plans, deep cleaning protocols, and emergency response plans delivered by NV5’s team of industrial hygienists. All plans and protocols are developed in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, and American Industrial Hygiene Association.

“As the threat and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 continue to grow, we want to be proactive in helping our clients minimize the risk of exposure throughout their facilities and business operations, and we are strengthening our organization to support the current demand for this important service,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

“Our industrial hygienists have decades of experience in delivering facility health and safety services, and it is rewarding to be in a position to help businesses and government entities develop policies and procedures that minimize both COVID-19 exposure risk and operational interruption,” said Lisa Kay, Chief Operating Officer, Environmental Health and Safety at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.