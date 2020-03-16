Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 16 March 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy) Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased Average price per share

excluding fees



Consideration excluding fees

(€)



09/03/2020 MTA 84,137 124.5540 10,479,596.11 10/03/2020 MTA 1,096 124.9248 136,917.60 12/03/2020 MTA 46,000 119.6814 5,505,343.71 13/03/2020 MTA 1,191 119.9788 142,894.70



Total







- 132,424 122.8233 16,264,752.12

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 13 March 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 122,043,373.30 for No. 840,244 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 29,985,333.60 (Euro 27,308,366.63*) for No. 185,717 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 9,423,568 common shares held in treasury as of 13 March 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.66% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,691,094 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 498,952,229.81.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase.

Attachment



