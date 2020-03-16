Windels Marx Promotes 2 to Partner, 3 to Special Counsel

Firm welcomes continued growth with promotions in New York and New Jersey offices

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windels Marx announces the promotion of two lawyers to Partner and three to Special Counsel, effective immediately. John T. Conboy and David Mehl have been promoted to Partner, both resident in the New York office while Sandy L. Galcio, Jr., Alan D. Lawn and Hua Howard Wang have been promoted to Special Counsel in the New Brunswick, New York and Madison offices. The promotions will increase the firm’s partner ranks to 68 among 148 lawyers firmwide.



John Conboy, Partner, represents various financial institutions and real estate operators in connection with acquisitions, sales, financing and refinancing of commercial properties. He is currently representing several lenders on loans secured by real estate in various regions of the United States. He recently represented several real estate funds in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily and office properties across the country, as well as both a prominent Chinese real estate developer in connection with a condominium inventory loan for a property located in Times Square and a prominent United States bank in the acquisition of land in New Jersey for the development of a data centre. John, known as Jack, graduated from Bucknell University in 2007 cum laude and attended St. John’s University School of Law in 2010. He is admitted in the state of New York.

David Mehl, Partner, represents both individuals and closely held businesses in matters pertaining to business transactions, tax planning, tax litigation and tax residency disputes. His practice also incorporates estate planning, including the restructuring of the ownership of family companies and structuring agreements that balance the interests of managerial and non-managerial partners/shareholders. David graduated from Columbia University School of Law in 2010 and New York University School of Law in 2011. He is admitted in the state of New York and U.S. Tax Court.

Sandy L. Galcio Jr., Special Counsel, concentrates his practice on commercial, insurance and land use litigation and appeals. In his real estate practice, Sandy represents clients in connection with real estate tax matters, redevelopment, affordable housing and land use applications before state, county and local boards and commissions. He also represents municipal clients and litigates environmental matters. Sandy graduated from West Point Military Academy in 1988 and Seton Hall Law School cum laude in 2001. He is admitted in the state of New Jersey, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Alan D. Lawn, Special Counsel, focuses his practice on bankruptcy litigation and business reorganizations and liquidations. He has experience representing debtors, DIP lenders, secured creditors, and creditors' committees in connection with major chapter 11 cases. He currently represents the SIPA and chapter 7 trustees overseeing the consolidated liquidation and asset recovery proceedings of the estates of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC and Bernard L. Madoff. As of 2019, he is the co-author of Recent Developments and Noteworthy Decisions Regarding Sections 501 and 502 of the Bankruptcy Code, Norton Annual Survey of Bankruptcy Law (West 2019, updated annually). Alan graduated from Amherst College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 2005, and New York University School of Law in 2008. He is admitted in the state of New York.

Hua Howard Wang, Special Counsel, focuses on patent litigation and opinion work related to pharmaceutical, medical device and chemical fields. Prior to joining Windels Marx in 2019, he practiced patent law at the law firm of Budd Larner. Since 2005, he has represented clients in multiple complex patent litigations, particularly Hatch-Waxman (ANDA) litigations, and obtained favourable judgments or settlements for the clients. In these litigations, Howard has handled patent disputes involving a broad range of pharmaceutical subject matters, including drug compound, composition, formulation (oral, injectable and other dosage forms), polymorph, impurity, pharmacokinetics, administration and method of use. Hua graduated from University of Science and Technology of China in 1993, University of Pittsburgh in 1997 and University of Illinois College of Law in 2005. He is admitted in the state of New Jersey, New York, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Windels Marx. With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Heather Pearson

Matter Communications

O: (978) 518-4828

windelsmarx@matternow.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.