Neuronetics® Hits Major Milestones with More Than 2.5 Million Treatments and 1,000 Installations of Its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced it has delivered over 2.5 million treatments with its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) system, in addition to recently exceeding 1,000 device installations in the United States. These important milestones further demonstrate NeuroStar as a much-needed, non-drug treatment option for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that is helping to tackle the country’s critical depression issue.



Depression impacts more than 13.3 million adults in the U.S., but many do not seek treatment1,2,3 — resulting in a need for accessible, safe, non-drug treatment options that work. Unlike electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), NeuroStar TMS is a non-drug, non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.4,5 Since receiving FDA clearance in 2008 as a safe and effective treatment for adult patients with MDD, NeuroStar has become a trailblazer in the treatment of depression and is the number one TMS choice of doctors. Now with over 2.5 million NeuroStar treatments delivered and over 1,000 devices installed across the U.S., NeuroStar is available in nearly every state.

“These milestones indicate that doctors continue to trust NeuroStar as the number one TMS choice in the country and, as a result, more men and women with depression are getting access to this non-drug treatment that has the potential to be life-changing,” said Dan Guthrie, Chief Commercial Officer of Neuronetics, Inc. “We are so proud of how far we’ve come over the last decade, but we know there’s still work to do. We remain committed to transforming lives and ensuring that as many people as possible not only know about NeuroStar as a treatment option, but also have access to it.”

“After struggling with depression for nearly 20 years, and finding no relief with antidepressants, my doctor and I decided on NeuroStar as my next step, and it changed my life,” said Cara Scruggs, a licensed professional counselor and NeuroStar patient advocate. “From my experience as both a patient and a behavioral healthcare professional, I know how important it is to have access to clinically proven treatment options that can be a catalyst to recovery. Access to NeuroStar TMS made a major positive impact on my life, and I’m grateful that, with these exciting milestones, even more individuals will have an opportunity to experience this proven solution for themselves.”*

The NeuroStar system’s cutting-edge technology offers doctors real-time feedback and delivers precise and accurate targeting that provides reliable and consistent treatment. In an open-label clinical trial, 58 percent of patients significantly responded to treatment and 37 percent achieved complete remission of their depression symptoms with NeuroStar.6 Treatment sessions can be performed in as little as 19 minutes**— patients have the flexibility to fit it within their busy lives, and doctors can see more patients, allowing them to provide NeuroStar TMS to a growing patient population.

For more information, visit www.neurostar.com . To learn more about NeuroStar patients and their stories, visit the YouTube channel here . Individual results may vary.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. (or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device called the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and the #1 TMS choice of doctors for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Widely available across the United States, NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare.

In the U.S., NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05).7 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM). For more information and full safety and prescribing information, visit www.neurostar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events that are by their nature uncertain, and may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. For further discussion of the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as at www.ir.neurostar.com . Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events after the date of this press release.

* Results may vary



** Treatment time may vary depending on doctor's recommendation.

