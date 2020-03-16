Resonant Inc. Forms Advisory Board

Brings together leaders with more than a combined 150 years’ experience from finance, semiconductor, and wireless industries

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced it formed an Advisory Board, effective February 2020, to aid the company in its market diversification and technology optimization/development efforts. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to maximize the opportunities created by Resonant’s Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN®) software platform, in particular targeting 5G and the game changing technologies the company announces utilizing its XBAR® resonator technologies.



The Advisory Board is comprised of six industry leaders: Jeff Ball, Clint Brown, Brian Crutcher, Luis Pineda, and existing Resonant directors Rubén Caballero and Josh Jacobs.

“Our Advisory Board members bring to Resonant invaluable market understanding, technology expertise and business acumen across a range of industries,” stated George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “We look forward to their insight and applying it to further evolve our technology and business model and deliver shareholder value.”

The Resonant Advisory Board includes:

Jeff Ball

Jeff Ball has been serving in an advisory capacity to Resonant since 2018. Mr. Ball serves as President and CEO of Visio Lending where he is responsible for setting Visio's overall strategy and direction. Prior to forming Visio Lending, he founded Visio's predecessor company, Econohomes. Mr. Ball previously served as the Global Head of Semiconductor Investment Banking at JP Morgan, where his clients included some of the largest technology companies in the world, including Intel and Texas Instruments.

Clint Brown

Clint Brown served as Director of Business Development Mobility Wireless Connectivity at Broadcom. He has more than 30 years of experience in sales, business development and marketing experience, specializing in semiconductor-based wireline and wireless communication technologies, including 802.11 WLAN, Bluetooth, FM, GNSS, NFC, Wireless Charging, Ethernet, Home Phoneline Networking (HomePNA), and Analog Modems. Mr. Brown has also been a Wi-Fi Alliance Board Director since 2005 serving as Treasurer and Vice Chairman.

Rubén Caballero

Rubén Caballero has been serving on our Board of Directors since 2019. Mr. Caballero also is a technical consultant to Resonant. Mr. Caballero was Vice President of Engineering at Apple. He was one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team and later expanded his role to include iPad, Apple Watch, Macintosh and all other hardware products. He also became the product leader for the last generations of Apple TV and Airport devices leading multiple engineering organizations. He also founded, built and scaled a world class Wireless Design and Technology team of over 1,000 engineers for all the products/ecosystems at Apple (iPhone, iPad, Macs, AirPods, HomePod and accessories).

Brian Crutcher

Brian Crutcher has been serving Resonant in an advisory capacity since 2019. Mr. Crutcher spent 23 years at Texas Instruments, Inc. and served in executive positions ranging from Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operations Officer, Member of Board of Directors, as well as Senior Vice President of Analog Products and Embedded Processors. He is currently operating Brian Crutcher Consulting, LLC focused on management consulting and advising.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs has been serving on our Board of Directors since 2018. Mr. Jacobs serves as an independent director of Maven, Inc., a business operations platform for professional internet publishers. He also serves as an independent board member at Invoca, Inc., a software company in the call intelligence market.

Luis Pineda

Luis Pineda brings to Resonant more than 32 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor industry. Mr. Pineda retired from a successful 18-year career at Qualcomm's multi-billion-dollar Semiconductor business. As a founding member of Qualcomm’s semiconductor business, he led product management, marketing, and business development through its early start to industry market share leader for mobile phones, tablets, and infrastructure. Mr. Pineda is also an executive advisor for several high-tech companies both public and private.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the status of filter designs under development and the capabilities of our filter designs and software tools. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers’ ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

