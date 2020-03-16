Armada Hoffler Properties Agrees to Sell Seven Retail Assets for $106.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Armada Hoffler Properties’ (AHH: NYSE) previously announced asset recycling program, Armada Hoffler Properties announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional buyer to sell a portfolio of seven retail assets comprising over 630,000 square feet for $106.5 million. Management intends to use approximately $45 million of the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt and the remaining proceeds to consummate previously identified asset acquisitions.



“Despite recent volatility in the capital markets, institutional demand for stabilized retail assets remains strong,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties. “We look forward to completing the disposition of these seven neighborhood shopping centers, many of which we developed and built. With anticipated gross proceeds of $106.5 million, we expect to complete the asset recycling initiative that we started last year and reach our ultimate goals of improving overall portfolio quality, increasing our NAV, and reducing leverage.”

The retail portfolio consists of the following grocery-anchored shopping centers:

Property Location Built Square Feet Anchor Alexander Pointe Salisbury, NC 1997 64,724 Harris Teeter Bermuda Crossroads Chester, VA 2001 122,566 Food Lion Gainsborough Square Chesapeake, VA 1999 88,862 Food Lion Harper Hill Commons Winston-Salem, NC 2004 96,914 Harris Teeter Indian Lakes Crossing Virginia Beach, VA 2008 64,973 Harris Teeter Renaissance Square Davidson, NC 2008 80,467 Harris Teeter Stone House Square Hagerstown, MD 2008 112,274 Weis Markets 630,780

The pending disposition is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Management had already included the impact of the portfolio sale in its previously issued guidance for 2020.

About Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release, including with respect to the details of the disposition, timing of closing, and its financial impact on the Company, are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:

Michael P. O’Hara

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Email: MOHara@ArmadaHoffler.com

Phone: (757) 366-6684







