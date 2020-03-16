Flair Airlines Aggressively Combats COVID-19 Concerns

Flair Airlines Disinfecting Aircraft at Each Station Stop

/EIN News/ -- edmonton, alberta, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines has immediately commenced a complete disinfecting of its aircraft at each station stop. This will minimize any exposure to COVID-19 while traveling by air.At each station stop, Flair passengers will disembark, and a professional team of cleaners will disinfect the whole aircraft before Flair’s passengers are invited back onto the aircraft. This cleaning is in addition to the overnight disinfecting of Flair’s aircraft.

“Flair intends to lead the Canadian domestic market in COVID-19 prevention,” said Jim Scott Flair’s CEO, “We want to be minimize the risk of exposure to our staff and customers of any virus on our aircraft” Flair flies a fleet of B737 aircraft serving Vancouver, Abbotsford, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto. Flair offers airfares that are more affordable to Canadians while maintaining the highest of standards.

“There will be delays in the schedule due to the increased aircraft disinfecting at each airport”, say, John Mullins, Vice-President of Guest Experience and Airports “ However, the feedback from our passengers is that they truly thank Flair for taking this added precaution”

Canadians continue to discover Flair as an affordable alternative to high-cost carriers who have typically plagued Canada with expensive airfares through market dominance. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John. For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

