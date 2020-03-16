MusicTime® gets a Facelift as it expands its Footprint in Africa

MusicTime®, the world’s first time based music streaming application has revealed its new corporate identity. The logo was revealed this week via social media, following months of research and testing, and has already found favour across the market.

MusicTime® was first launched in South Africa in December 2018 and it is now officially live in six African countries namely South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon and eSwatini.

With over 500,000 downloads already, MusicTime® has already proven that a unique, legal and affordable music streaming experience is in the rise in Africa.

MusicTime®’s vision is to become the music streaming app of choice for the youth and early adopters in Africa and the world, with affordable and flexible plans; as well as to be the best and recommended platform for local artists in the market.

No bill shock MusicTime® has a totally unique offering, that replicates the consumer behaviour of airtime. Users can buy a weekly pack, that gives 2 or 5 hours access to music, over the seven day period. Their continent-wide partnership with MTN means that the data is pre-packaged with the music, so users can listen to their favourite artists with no fear of running out of data. MusicTime® offers a 60 minute free trial to all users. Payment is done via convenient airtime billing.

Local first, but international too! MusicTime® has one of the largest catalogues on the continent, offering more than 40 million songs. Label partners and licensing deals include Content Connect Africa, Africori, DMCE and more. MusicTime® also has the major international labels such as Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, rounding out a rich catalogue.

Miss Oyinkasola Fawehinmi, the CEO of DMCE, an Intellectual property administration and valuation company based in Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania said, “The MusicTime® pricing model is innovative and it provides a zero data music consumption offering which is easier to access for users through airtime billing. DMCE and its rights holders are excited about the prospect of this model and believe that it will be mutually beneficial solution for all stakeholders in the local music scene.” She further went ahead to say “We love working with MusicTime® as it is positioned to provide African artists with a platform that allows them accelerate their careers and reach new audiences. We are certain that this new brand refresh will help further with their positioning”.

Mr Yoel Kenan. CEO of Africori, a leading content distributor and aggregator focused on the African Market also added “MusicTime® integrated offering to users is set to challenge music consumption patterns to mainstream audiences across Africa by offering new opportunities to local artists to reach new fans locally and across the continent. We are looking forward to working with MusicTime® as a key partner in generating revenues and promotional opportunities to our clients as leading African artists and labels".

Expansion to other markets in Africa and the Middle East is a priority for 2020 and the services will be made available in a further four countries by the end of the year.

Speaking on the MusicTime® rebranding, the CEO of SIMFY Africa, David Gillaranz said “We are delighted to introduce our new brand to our users. This goes alongside with our vision to provide an affordable and legal music streaming services in Africa and beyond. Our proposition is unique and truly provide everyone the ability to access millions of songs and playlist focussing largely on local music.”

Media Contact: Olivier Prentout Head of Consumer Marketing Email: olivierp@simfy.africa To get your music on MusicTime, email music@simfy.africa



