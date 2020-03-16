Automotive Electronics Market will be Worth $615.3 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Rising Demand for Vehicles: P&S Intelligence

Automotive Electronics Market Research Report: By Component Type (Electronic Control Unit, Current Carrying Device, Sensor), System (Engine Electronics, Transmission Electronics, Chassis Electronics, Passive Safety System, Driver Assistance System, Passenger Comfort System, Entertainment System, Electronic Integrated Cockpit System), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2018, 95.1 million commercial and passenger vehicles were sold, and between 2014 and 2018, the number rose at a CAGR of 1.8%. In the coming years too, the demand for automobiles is predicted to increase, primarily in China, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and India.



Additionally, from just 5% in 1970, the share of electronic components in the total cost of automobiles is expected to touch 50% by 2030, which reflects technological advancements in such components as well as their increasing significance in vehicles. Driven by such factors, the global automotive electronics market , from its value of $235.7 billion in 2019, would progress to $615.3 billion by 2030, at a 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Current Carrying Devices to Register Fastest Market Growth

Current carrying devices are expected to record the fastest automotive electronics market growth, on the basis of component, during the forecast period. This is because almost 200 electronic switches and fuses are installed in an automobile to make it functional. With the increasing vehicle production, to cater to the rising demand, the usage of electronics will also surge.

The driver assistance system category, based on system, is projected to observe the highest CAGR, of 10.7%, in the automotive electronics market, during the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The major reason behind this would be the quick increase in the adoption of autonomous vehicles, which are currently either in the development phase, especially after 2023. Additionally, with advancements in driver assistance systems, with respect to passenger and pedestrian safety, they would be rapidly integrated in automobiles.

In 2019, passenger cars, under the vehicle segment, dominated the automotive electronics market. This is because almost 70% of the automobiles sold in 2019 were passenger cars. Further, all the new technologies being worked upon, such as autonomous driving and electric propulsion, are first tested on passenger cars, and the integration of these technologies require electronic components in significant amounts.

During the forecast period, faster automotive electronics market growth is expected from the aftermarket bifurcation, on the basis distribution channel. This is because service centers and garages are witnessing an increasing footfall of people, who are scrambling to equip their vehicles with advanced electronics, in the wake of strict government regulations regarding fuel efficiency.

During the historical period (2014–2019), APAC held the largest market share, as regional countries including China, Japan, India, and South Korea witnessed high automobile sales. Additionally, new manufacturing plants have been set up in these countries, as global automakers are looking to make the most of the low-cost availability of raw materials and labor.

Automotive Electronics Market Competitive Landscape Characterized by Partnerships

Among the various strategic being taken by the prominent market players, partnerships have been the most pursued, as they have allowed the companies to:

Enhance vehicles’ safety, by developing improved electronics

Offer better cockpit systems, for a more satisfactory driving experience

Strengthen their presence in regions outside their home base

Position themselves as a leading provider of autonomous, connected, and electric vehicle technologies

Make the distribution of replacement parts smoother

Delphi Technologies PLC, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Faurecia, NXP Semiconductors N.V., DENSO CORP., Hella Gmbh & Co. KGaA, Valeo SA, Panasonic Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Xilinx Inc., Visteon Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Lear Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are the major companies operating in the global automotive electronics market.

