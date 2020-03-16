Shaw Communications to Temporarily Close Freedom Mobile and Shaw Retail Stores for Two Weeks in Response to Threat of Covid-19 Virus

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications today announced it is temporarily closing its 116 corporate Freedom Mobile and Shaw’s 43 retail stores through March 27, as a response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.



The announcement affects corporate Freedom Mobile and Shaw retail stores across Canada.

All Freedom Mobile and Shaw employees affected by this announcement will be paid for the time they would have been scheduled to work during this period.

“The health and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority,” said Brad Shaw, CEO, Shaw Communications. “Clearly these are extraordinary circumstances and this step will help our communities and health care professionals across the country better tackle this growing pandemic by helping to flatten the curve and reduce the number of individuals who can be exposed to COVID-19.”

“We remain committed to supporting our customers with the products and services they need through digital and self-serve options throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure they remain connected,” Mr. Shaw said.

Canadians can continue to order Freedom Mobile services from select dealer locations and national retail partners found at locations.freedommobile.ca . Customers are encouraged to call ahead to ensure a location is open before visiting. Payments can be processed through online banking, through auto pay arrangements made through the Freedom Mobile call centre, myaccount.freedommobile.ca , or the Freedom Mobile My Account app.

New or existing customers who want to order new or additional Shaw internet, home phone and video services can do so easily through shaw.ca/bundles/plans and benefit from our multiple self-install options and in-home delivery of the required equipment. Customers can also make payments on their accounts via their My Shaw app or through my.shaw.ca . Shaw customers looking to return equipment are asked to hold their equipment until after March 27, with no impact to their account.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca



