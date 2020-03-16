THE REALREAL TEMPORARILY MAKES STORES AND LUXURY CONSIGNMENT OFFICES ACCESSIBLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Limits brick-and-mortar access to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—issued the below letter from its Founder and CEO, Julie Wainwright, detailing temporary changes the company is making to align with public health organization recommendations surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).



To Our TRR Community,

We are in unprecedented territory with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). In a time with so much uncertainty, we want to reassure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our customers, consignors and staff by following coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines provided by the CDC, PHAC and WHO.

As I know you’re all seeing, these guidelines are evolving frequently. We are committed to adapting our business to align with the latest recommendations from public health agencies. In light of current guidance on social distancing, we are temporarily shifting all of our physical locations (stores and Luxury Consignment Offices) to be by appointment only starting March 16. We plan to return to our full services on March 27, but are closely monitoring the situation and will keep our community informed if that timing changes.

How exactly will that change your experience with The RealReal right now?

Drop-offs and valuation consultations at our Luxury Consignment Offices (LCOs) are now available by appointment only . We are not accepting any walk-ins at this time.

. We are not accepting any walk-ins at this time. If you’d prefer to discuss consignments virtually, we’re now offering virtual appointments with complimentary curbside valet pickup. To schedule a virtual appointment, please call our team at 1-888-351-2732.

As always, you can consign by mailing in your items with our free shipping labels or making an appointment for White Glove in-home pickup or in-LCO consultation.

for White Glove in-home pickup or in-LCO consultation. In-person shopping in our four stores will only be available for customers with personal shopping appointments .

. Of course, you can always shop all of our in-store inventory 24/7 through our website and mobile app.

We are so grateful for your continued support for our work to make fashion more sustainable and drive the circular economy forward. We will continue making shopping and consigning with The RealReal safe and accessible for all. For the latest information and updates, please visit our FAQs .

Julie Wainwright

Founder and CEO, The RealReal

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA, NYC and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, four of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Press Contact:

Erin Santy

Head of Communications

pr@therealreal.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Bieber

Head of Investor Relations

paul.bieber@therealreal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.