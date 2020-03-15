Pop Artist Odillia Performs Primetime Live on the hit FOX TV show, The ISIAH Factor

HOUSTON,, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop artist and Amsterdam native Odillia made a special engagement appearance on the hit FOX television show, The ISIAH FACTOR with an exclusive interview and live musical performance on Friday,March 13. Odillia was interviewed by Emmy winning news journalist, Isiah Carey , and performed her new hit remix of “End of the World ft. Lil Keed” primetime live on FOX TV. The song is creating buzz on the club scene and radio stations across America.A native of the Netherlands, Odillia is a Pop singer/songwriter who is one of the industries new and rising stars in the USA. Odillia's social media and YouTube video soared over 100,000 views in less than a week for her new video release, ”End of the World (Remix) ft. Lil Keed”. In addition to her national appearance on FOX television, she recently performed on NBC News in Yuma, News Channel 10. In addition, she was recently featured in an exclusive interview on the number one talk station in Southern California, KABC TalkRadio. The interview streamed nationally on iHeartRadio.Odillia is best known in the Netherlands as a finalist in “Holland’s Got Talent” placing in high ranks in the talent competition performing with “No Escape XXL”. Odillia’s latest record, “End of the World ft. Lil Keed”, debuted worldwide and is now available on Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, Apple Music, and other digital streaming outlets.Odillia's appearance on FOX News aired nationally and syndicated to outlets including FOX Soul.Check out her performance here: https://www.fox26houston.com/video/664339 Check out Odillia on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/odilliahh/



