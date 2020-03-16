Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. Achieves UK Health & Safety Accreditation to Deliver Next Generation AMP 7 Leak Detection Surveys

London-based Electro Scan (UK) Limited becomes SSIP and SafeContractor accredited for upcoming AMP 7 sewerage and water leak testing projects.

New SSIP & SafeContractor Status Adds to Company’s ISO 9001, 14001, and 18001 Certification to Support Projects with UK Water Companies and Framework Suppliers

We are delighted to add this important health & safety certification in support of our AMP 7 sewer & water leak detection projects.” — Brad Weston, Director, Electro Scan (UK) Limited

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDON, March 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan (UK) Limited announced today that it achieved Safety Schemes in Procurement (SSiP) and SafeContractor health & safety accreditation for the delivery of its world leading sewer and water leak detection products & services. Today, Electro Scan begins its first UK project undertaken using this newly acquired certification status.

Electro Scan (UK) Limited offers a game-changing next generation machine-intelligent pipeline leak detection technology that uses low voltage electricity to accurately find – within 1cm locational accuracy – and measure water pipe leaks missed by legacy technologies such as high resolution closed-circuit television #CCTV cameras and acoustic sensors.

Focused Electrode Leak Location #FELL technology can be applied in a wide variety of pipe materials and diameters, and has become the new standard for testing & certifying Trenchless rehabilitation, including Cured-In-Place Pipe #CIPP, to evaluate full-length 360-degree liners for watertightness.

“We're thrilled that Electro Scan (UK) Limited has joined our community of contractors and wish them every success with their accreditation and future growth,” said Gemma Archibald, Managing Director, Alcumus® SafeContractor.

“We are delighted to be awarded this leading accreditation which recognises our rigorous health & safety management standards, and demonstrates to our clients that we are committed to maintaining excellence in the workplace, especially as we help our clients meet their aggressive targets of leakage reduction as set forth in AMP7,” commented Brad Weston, Director, Electro Scan (UK) Limited.

AMP 7 is the seventh Asset Management Period planned by the UK water industry, regulated by Ofwat, that runs from 2020 to 2025 and starts next month.

A key AMP 7 requirement specifies water companies achieve an average fifteen percent (15%) reduction in water loss from pipe leakage over a three (3) year period, or face stiff penalties. In response, most utilities realise that the best way to achieve such an aggressive target is to find & fix more leaks.

Unfortunately, since legacy technologies are typically unable to find most pipe leaks, if any, and often experience catastrophic water main bursts or sewerage overflows, innovative technologies like Electro Scan's #FELL are expected to see rapid adoption by forward-thinking water companies, engineering firms, and contractors.

In January 2020, Electro Scan Inc. announced its global partnership with Innovyze Inc. to deliver the industry’s first end-to-end condition assessment and rehabilitation effectiveness solution.

The integrated solution combines the Innovyze® InfoAsset Planner® (IAP) for risk modeling and rehabilitation decision support with Electro Scan's SaaS-based cloud application and field-based FELL technology data that pinpoints leak locations and quantifies those pipe defects in liters per second.

"U.S. sewer and water pipeline inspection contractors rarely venture into international markets because their services are not unique and locally-owned businesses already can handle the work," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman, Electro Scan Inc.

"Since Electro Scan offers the world's leading technology to find leaks that #CCTV and acoustic sensors miss, demand for our products & services requires international certification to serve key global water markets," stated Hansen.

In December, members of Electro Scan's field services team were similarly certified to work in Australia, completing mandated induction jobsite processes for New South Wales, Sydney Water, and Downer Group (ASX: DWN).

"Operating on an international scale allows Electro Scan to identify & integrate 'world's best practices' into its U.S. operations, with many local or regional contractors and engineers unaware of dramatic changes taking place at other leading utilities," stated Mike App, Vice President, Electro Scan Inc.

“We would like to thank Alcumus SafeContractor for certifying our process and enabling us to achieve this important accreditation,” stated Weston.

Founded in 2014, Electro Scan (UK) Limited previously worked as a subcontractor to various third parties performing leading edge projects to many of the largest British water companies. Headquartered in Covent Garden, London, England, Electro Scan Inc. and its international subsidiaries have maintained uninterrupted ISO 9001, 14001, and 18001 accreditation for the last five years.

A member of the UK Society of Trenchless Technology (UKSTT), Electro Scan (UK) Limited was awarded UKSTT's 'Project of the Year' in 2015.

Elektro Scan GmbH, located in Frankfurt, Germany, was established in 2014 to serve water and wastewater utilities in the 27-member countries of the European Union.

ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN

Electro Scan (UK) Limited, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market. In 2020, the company was named to Government Technology’s esteemed GovTech 100 list for the second year in row. Electro Scan Inc. develops proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing and reporting applications that automatically locate, measure, and report defects typically not found using legacy inspection methods.

