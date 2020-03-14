Tehran-March 11, 2020

The mullahs’ regime is the virus that’s wrecking the Iranian people; solution lies in regime change in Iran by the Iranian Resistance

PARIS, FRANCE, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resistance Units, and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), distributed messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, in Tehran and other cities, calling for national solidarity to combat Coronavirus. They also wrote anti-regime graffiti.

Some of the slogans were: "Velayat-e-Faqih virus is taking down the Iranian children, the response is in the Liberation Army", "To save the people’s lives, publicize information about Coronavirus," "to get your rights, you must raise up against the inhumane mullahs", "the bigger catastrophe is the mullahs' virus (rule) in Iran, Liberation Army is the answer", "Iranian people neither want Coronavirus, no the mullahs", "hail to the doctors and nurses who have sacrificed their lives to care for their patients", "Medical and preventive equipment and resources must be seized from the regime and returned to the people "

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

March 14, 2020



National solidarity calls by Iranian Resistance Leadership to combat Coronavirus and the role of mullahs’ regime in spreading the virus



