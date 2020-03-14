Issued by NCRI

Calls by Iranian Resistance Leadership to combat Coronavirus and the role of mullahs’ regime in spreading the virus

The mullahs’ regime is the virus that’s wrecking the Iranian people; solution lies in regime change in Iran by the Iranian Resistance

PARIS, FRANCE, March 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resistance Units, and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), distributed messages of Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, in Tehran and other cities, calling for national solidarity to combat Coronavirus. They also wrote anti-regime graffiti.

Some of the slogans were: "Velayat-e-Faqih virus is taking down the Iranian children, the response is in the Liberation Army", "To save the people’s lives, publicize information about Coronavirus," "to get your rights, you must raise up against the inhumane mullahs", "the bigger catastrophe is the mullahs' virus (rule) in Iran, Liberation Army is the answer", "Iranian people neither want Coronavirus, no the mullahs", "hail to the doctors and nurses who have sacrificed their lives to care for their patients", "Medical and preventive equipment and resources must be seized from the regime and returned to the people "

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

