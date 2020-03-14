Angola and Egypt define co-operation priorities

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 14 - Angola and Egypt have been committed to updating the agreements in the economic, technical, scientific and cultural domains, having into account the strengthening of the co-operation relations in areas such as agriculture, tourism, health, culture, electricity, manufacturing industry and staff training.,

The intention was manifested by the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, during an interview to the Egyptian Nile-TV.

The diplomat underscore that both governments have manifested willingness to step up economic and trade relations.

Besides the existing General Co-operation, Economic, Cultural and Scientific Agreement signed thirty years ago, the two countries have also been studying the possibility of putting an end to double taxation on investments.

Moreover, the two states have also been preparing the Bilateral Joint Commission, as well as a possible visa waiver agreement.

The Angolan diplomat also highlighted the role played by Egypt in Africa, with its assistance to several countries of the continent in their self-determination struggles.

As regards the African Free Trade Zone, Nelson Cosme said it is another opportunity to promote the South-South Co-operation, aiming for the development of intra-Africa trade.

He then stressed that the Free Trade Zone will stimulate competitiveness, quality, growth and economic development.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.