Portuguese justice determines apprehension of Isabel dos Santos' assets

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 14 - The Portuguese judicial authorities last Friday ruled in favour of the apprehension of the assets of the Angolan businesswoman, Isabel dos Santos, in Portugal, in the ambit of a lawsuit filed in Angola.,

Last month, the Portuguese court had decided to freeze the businesswoman’s bank accounts, while Angola defended an attachment order.

According to the Portuguese Expresso newspaper, the decision to preventively seize Isabel dos Santos’ assets has been taken recently by a Lisbon court.

Meanwhile, last January, Isabel dos Santos was indicted in Angola, following some incriminating revelations put out by the “Luanda Leaks”.

The Angolan authorities intend to recover over one billion euros.

The "Luanda Leaks" investigation has revealed several alleged financial scams perpetrated by Isabel dos Santos and her husband, Sindika Dokolo, about whom there are suspicions of embezzlement and illegal transfer of financial resources to fiscal paradises, among other issues.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.