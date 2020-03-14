Shaw Opens Shaw Go WiFi Network to Support Communities During COVID-19 Outbreak

Everyone can stay connected on Shaw Go WiFi at no cost

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is providing free access to Shaw Go WiFi – Canada’s largest WiFi network – across Western Canada. Beginning today and continuing until further notice, Shaw will give everyone complimentary and unrestricted access to Shaw Go WiFi network hotspots regardless of whether or not they’re a Shaw customer.



This access will be especially important in helping emergency services and first responders stay connected as they remain steadfast in supporting our communities.

“As the world navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become even more important for people to ensure they’re able to stay in touch with friends, families and loved ones, and for first responders to stay connected wherever they are,” says Paul McAleese, incoming President, Shaw Communications Inc. “Open access to our Shaw Go WiFi network will give all Western Canadians the free, easy-to-access connectivity they need to stay connected and up to date on all COVID-19 news and information as it happens.”

People can gain complimentary Shaw Go WiFi access on their smartphone, laptop, tablet or mobile device by selecting WiFi and then choosing the ShawGo network option. A full list of locations is available at www.shaw.ca/wifi or by downloading the Shaw Go WiFi Finder App.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan Lakshman, VP, External Affairs

(403) 930-8448

chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.