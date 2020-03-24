Quantum Engineering Unveils New Consumer Products Enhancing Technology

Tesla Scalar Wave Technology

PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolutionary Device Utilizing “NIKOLA TESLA” Scalar Wave Technology to Improve the Taste and Quality of Most Consumable and Useable Substances

Quantum Engineering has just released a new technology available in an individual consumer and industrial version that will enhance the desirable qualities of just about everything consumably imaginable.

In this competitive world the difference between being #1 and not, can be considerable, but is often just a matter of few fractions of this or that! The Quantumizer® fills in and reduces that difference by relaxing the state of the electrons in the molecules of almost any substance, which allows materials to return to their most optimum state. This optimized state is responsible for the improvements users experience when they are using the products treated with the Quantumizer® which Makes the Best Even Better!

Treats and Enhances Your Alcoholic Beverages, Fruit Juices, Coffee, Tea, Dairy Products, Sports Drinks, Cosmetics, Herbals, Tobacco, Vaping Oil Products, and Almost Everything.

We are seeking customers, explorers, investors, and partners to participate in the many possibilities this technology has to offer. Some are known many are left to explore, some may even be useful in accelerating the development of cell growth derived antibodies and antigens used in making vaccines for Pandemics like the Corona COVID-19 virus(see the Lab-Test-Results page on our website). The only limits to this new technology, is your own unique imagination!

For more information go to our website either: Quantumengineering1.com or Quantumizer1.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.