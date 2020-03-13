Law Firm of Estey & Bomberger Commends University of Michigan Board of Regents Chairman Ron Weiser for Saying “MeToo”

Attorneys Stephen Estey & Michael Bomberger

Law firm represents University of Michigan sexual misconduct victims of Dr. Robert E. Anderson.

By coming forward, Chairman Weiser will empower other victims to break their silence after decades of living with shame.” — Attorney Michael Bomberger

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, March 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys Stephen Estey and Michael Bomberger are calling U-M Board of Regents Chairman Ken Weiser "heroic" for coming forward and acknowledging that he also was a victim of sexual abuse by Dr. Robert E. Anderson in the early 1960s. Estey and Bomberger represent numerous survivors and victims of Dr. Anderson."By making his announcement, Chairman Weiser is giving credibility to every victim that courageously has come forward and admitted that Dr. Anderson violated them in the worst of ways," attorney Estey said."Sadly, in our society, sexual assault claims made by men are often minimized and questioned," attorney Bomberger added. "By coming forward, Chairman Weiser will empower other victims to break their silence after decades of living with shame."Weiser told the Detroit News that he came forward as a survivor and encouraged others to do the same. Attorneys Estey and Bomberger are also encouraging survivors to come forward and protect their legal rights by calling (517) 200-9212 or visiting their website at https://michigansexualabuselawyer.com/ for more information."The legal system allows all victims to remain anonymous if that is what they choose," Estey said. "Many of our clients are choosing anonymity while dealing with flashbacks from this traumatic event in their life."As with Chairman Weiser, U-M alumni Dr. James Barahal also came forward to empower others. He said, "the only way for victims to heal is if they're believed and the only way they'll be believed is if people like me come forward."Through March 12th, the University reports that there have been 159 unique complaints regarding the late Dr. Anderson.About Estey & BombergerOur firm has a long and successful history of representing sexual abuse victims, including 85 men from Ohio State abused by the late Dr. Richard Strauss, and more than 100 women sexually assaulted by Uber and Lyft drivers. Estey & Bomberger has also received national recognition for the highest ethical standards and legal ability from the legal profession's most prestigious rating service.This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.