Black Butte Copper Achieves Two Key Permitting Milestones

Release of the Final EIS and issue of Preliminary Determination for Water Right’s Change of Use mark further key steps towards receiving a Record of Decision (ROD)

/EIN News/ -- WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. (“Sandfire America” or the “Company” TSX.V: SFR and OTCQB: SRAFF) is pleased to advise that it has achieved two key permitting milestones for the Black Butte Copper underground mining project in Montana.



Today, two Montana Government agencies have each issued important components of the overall permitting process for the Black Butte Copper project which are key to the Company receiving a Record of Decision (RoD) for its Mine Operating Permit (MOP).

First is the release of Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MTDEQ). The MTDEQ commenced the EIS in September 2017 and released a Draft EIS in March 2019. Issuance of the Final EIS signals that the MTDEQ, and its independent third-party environmental consultants, have completed all environmental reviews related to Black Butte Copper and all issues raised during the public comment period have been responded to.

Second, the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (MTDNRC) has issued a Preliminary Determination (PD) in response to the water right owners’ application to modify their irrigation water rights to include leasing water for mitigation for the Black Butte Copper project. The proposed water right modification maintains water balance in the Sheep Creek drainage area.

The PD will also address the Company’s request for a groundwater permit and a high flow water right to capture spring run-off and store in a reservoir, which will provide water to replenish stream flows year-round. The issuance of the PD triggers a comment period for other water rights holders prior to a Final Determination.

The achievement of these key milestones requires the MTDEQ to release a Record of Decision (RoD), whether positive or negative, for Black Butte Copper’s MOP after a minimum of 15 days. Issuance of a positive RoD would require the MTDEQ to finalize a bond calculation within 40 days- paving the way for the commencement of construction at Black Butte.

In a press release released today, DEQ Director Shaun McGrath stated, “The Final EIS represents a thorough evaluation of the potential impacts of this proposed project. Our review was informed not only by the DEQ scientists working on the project, but also by the thousands of comments submitted throughout the process. It was truly an extensive effort and we appreciate the public’s interest and participation.”

Sandfire America’s CEO and VP of Project Development, Rob Scargill, said: “We are delighted to have achieved these key milestones, which represent the culmination of a robust and lengthy permitting process. Together with our team of Montana-based environmental consultants, we have demonstrated that a modern underground mine can be developed and operated while fully protecting the environment and water resources.”

Sandfire America Senior Vice President Jerry Zieg, who has managed the permitting process with the MTDEQ and MTDNRC, said: “I’ve devoted much of my career to bringing our copper discovery at Black Butte 35 years ago to fruition for my hometown and community. I look forward to the day that the state issues its Record of Decision for our mining permit, and I commend the MTDEQ and MTDNRC for their professionalism and hard work.”

Bankable Feasibility Study

All the technical studies have now been completed for the Black Butte Project Feasibility Study, which commenced in October 2018. The Company released an updated Mineral Resource in October of 2019 for use as the foundation for the Feasibility Study.

GR Engineering Services, SRK Consulting and others are now completing documentation of the technical sections. Once the RoD is published, the Company can ensure that the designs and financial modelling in the Feasibility Study are consistent with the permit requirements.

Financing

Following a review of financing options by the Non-Executive Independent Directors, the Company entered into to an unsecured loan with our majority shareholder, Sandfire Resources Limited, to provide US$2 million to cover anticipated expenditures through completion of the Feasibility Study. This is in addition to the US$3M borrowed in the fall of 2019. On release of the Feasibility Study, the Board will consider the Company’s mid-term and long-term financing options.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jerry Zieg, Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed, verified, and approved the data disclosed and information of a scientific or technical nature contained in this news release.

