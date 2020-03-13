Media Advisory: CN Tower Climb for Nature Goes Virtual

Even though the CN Tower is closed, you can still take your steps for wildlife.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The health and safety of our climbers, staff and volunteers is our top priority. COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation and the CN Tower is closed until at least April 14, 2020.



As a result, WWF-Canada is transitioning the 2020 CN Tower Climb for Nature to a virtual event that will still take place on April 4 and April 5.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the CN Tower Climb for Nature and is WWF-Canada’s most significant fundraiser. The donations collected support our vital conservation work, from protecting caribou calving grounds in the Arctic and preventing ship collisions with orcas in the Pacific to using nature itself to fight the ever-growing climate crisis across our country.



Although we’re unable to climb the tower this year, support for wildlife is still needed — now more than ever.



Instead of climbing 1,776 steps up the tower's 144 flights, we’re challenging our supporters to do a “virtual” CN Tower Climb for Nature. This can be done in many ways. They can get outdoors and walk 17,760 steps (an equivalent of about 13 km) for wildlife, go up and down the stairs 144 times, use the stair machine at the gym or even do a dance-a-thon.



Participants can use a phone or fitness tracker — and the hashtag #VirtualCNTowerClimb — to show their donors and the community that they’ve achieved their goals for nature.



