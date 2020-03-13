COVID-19: Statement from the life and health insurance industry

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s life and health insurers empathize with and are supporting employers, governments and individual Canadians who are taking steps to protect themselves and contain and control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



Our member companies provide important products and services that can help those who may be affected. Travel insurance helps individuals who have to cancel trips, or receive medical care outside Canada due to unforeseen events. Extended health coverage helps people afford prescription medications, and short-term disability coverage can help employers provide partial wage replacement while people are sick or in medical quarantine.

CLHIA and our member companies are coordinating our efforts with governments to ensure that Canadians have access to these products when they need them.

We encourage customers who think they may be affected to contact their employer as soon as possible to discuss the support available to them. We also encourage employers to contact their insurer with any questions they may have.

WHO SHOULD YOU TALK TO FOR MORE INFORMATION?

If you need information about your workplace travel, extended health or short-term disability coverage, contact your employer or human resources department.

If you need your insurers’ contact information, visit https://www.olhi.ca/for-insurers/member-list/

If you need more information about COVID-19 and public health, visit www.canada.ca/COVID19

About the CLHIA



The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. The industry provides a wide range of financial security products such as life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to almost 29 million Canadians. It also holds over $850 billion in assets in Canada and employs more than 156,000 Canadians.



For more information:



Kevin Dorse

Assistant Vice President, Strategic Communications and Public Affairs

(613) 691-6001 / kdorse@clhia.ca



