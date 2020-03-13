PHOTO RELEASE—Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias Honored by University of South Alabama

/EIN News/ -- PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias was among three University of South Alabama alumni honored with a 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award presented at the 16th Annual Distinguished Alumni and Service Awards celebration last week in Mobile, Alabama.



Cuccias was recognized for his outstanding achievements and leadership demonstrated throughout his career. Upon receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award, he thanked his family, the university and the shipbuilders at Ingalls.

“The University of South Alabama’s dedication to excellence is an asset to the entire Gulf Coast region. To be nominated and selected for this award is very humbling and quite an honor,” Cuccias said. “You must have great people that support you and work around you to be successful. I have a wonderful wife and family and 11,000 fantastic shipmates that work with me who have contributed to any successes I have achieved.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/cuccias-distinguished-almuni

Cuccias graduated from the University of South Alabama in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He started his career as a financial analyst on Navy shipbuilding programs in Pascagoula. As Ingalls Shipbuilding president, Cuccias is responsible for the company’s programs and operations, including the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault and surface combatant ship programs and the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Security Cutter program.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to recognize the achievements of our alumni, friends and supporters,” said Margaret Sullivan, vice president for development and alumni relations at University of South Alabama. “These individuals have shown outstanding leadership in their respective career fields, to the university and in their communities.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

